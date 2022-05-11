Now common entrance test for govt jobs in Rajasthan

The state Cabinet has also decided to scrap the process of interviews completely in some direct recruitment examinations except in Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination.



The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, (RAS Recruitment) and other service rules will be modified to do away with the provision of interviews.



The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held late on Tuesday evening, which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Council of Ministers.



The Rajasthan government has decided to give land to companies for solar projects.