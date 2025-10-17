Now, face of R.G. Kar movement tenders resignation from medical facility

In a dramatic development at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, emergency medical officer Tapas Pramanik, who became a prominent face of the movement following the infamous R.G. Kar rape and murder case, has tendered his resignation from the health services, citing untenable working conditions and administrative apathy.

Pramanik is the second key figure linked to the R.G. Kar movement to step down this week, following the resignation of Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar, renowned for exposing financial irregularities at the institution. Ali, whose last posting was at Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in Malda, attributed his resignation to continuous administrative vendetta after he voiced concerns about systemic financial malpractices affecting not just R.G. Kar but the wider healthcare system in the state.

In his resignation letter, dated 15 October, Pramanik detailed the unbearable working conditions that led to his decision. He lamented that his repeated requests to deploy specialist doctors from the medicine and chest departments in the hospital’s emergency wing, particularly during night shifts, were consistently ignored. Forced to rely on house staff and interns, Pramanik said the situation had become impossible to manage over the past year, taking a significant toll on his health and well-being.