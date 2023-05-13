"Now, South India is BJP mukt": Bhupesh Baghel after Karnataka result

As the trends converted into victory, Congress started preparations to form the government by calling its MLAs to Bengaluru. And the outgoing CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai conceded defeat before the media, saying despite PM Modi’s best efforts, BJP lost.

It is evident that with more than 43 percent of vote share and lead in 132 seats (till the time of publishing this news), Congress has dashed BJP’s hope of returning to power in the southern state.

Congress leaders no time to take a jibe at PM Modi after the results. It was Modi has converted the Karnataka election into a prestige battle. It was the PM who dreamed of a ‘Congress mukt Bharat’.

Without naming PM, Bahhel said, “People used to talk about Congress-mukt Bharat. Now, South India is BJP mukt”.