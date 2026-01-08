NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

A dark cloud has descended over Indian shooting, with serious allegations casting a long shadow on the sport’s coaching establishment.

Ankush Bhardwaj, a prominent figure in India’s shooting coaching staff, has been accused of sexually harassing a minor trainee, triggering swift action from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Acting on the complaint, the federation has suspended Bhardwaj, even as a police case takes its course.

The NRAI confirmed that an FIR has been registered against him in Faridabad. “He has been suspended on moral grounds,” NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said, underscoring the seriousness with which the federation is treating the matter. A show-cause notice, he added, will follow, and Bhardwaj will remain barred from all coaching activities until the inquiry is completed.