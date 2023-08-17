NRI businessman's IT firm was behind now-repealed farm laws: Congress

The opposition Congress on Wednesday slammed the government, accusing it of framing the now withdrawn three controversial farm laws on the basis of an idea by a software firm's NRI chief who had nothing to do with agriculture.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi that the NRI businessman was also included in a Niti Aayog task force, while adding that for framing the farm laws, the consultations were held with corporates like Adani group, Mahindra group, ITC and Patanjali, while excluding farmers.

Tagging a tweet by journalist Nitin Sethi, who is part of an independent journalists' forum called "Reporters' Collective", which has done an investigative report on how the government set up a task force under Niti Aayog reportedly on an idea floated by a NRI businessman, to suggest ways to double farmers' income, Shrinate sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether this is the way policies are framed.