NRIs flock to hospitals in India for affordable treatment during holiday season

As the festive spirit envelops the nation, India is witnessing a significant influx of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) seeking specialised medical treatments, particularly in dental, dermatology, orthopaedics and hair care.

This surge is attributed to the unique combination of cost-effectiveness, familiarity with treatment patterns, and accessibility that India offers, making it the preferred destination for NRIs from the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.

An estimated 18% of NRIs opt to travel to India during the Christmas, New year and Sankranthi season for a myriad of health concerns such as dental issues, weight management, and vitamin deficiencies. Driven by the seasonal transition and the lure of quality healthcare at affordable prices, medical tourism in India has become a hot-spot, attracting individuals seeking both preventive and corrective treatments.

"At RegenOrthoSport, we are witnessing a surge in international patients selecting our Hyderabad and Mumbai hospitals for their healthcare needs, especially during this holiday season. Our dedication to providing comprehensive, non-surgical solutions for musculoskeletal issues, particularly knee and back pain, has established us as a premier destination,” said Dr Venkatesh Movva, Managing Director, RegenOrthoSport and a popular regenerative medicine specialist.