NSA Doval holds talks with US counterpart amid strain in ties over Russia

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a phone conversation on Friday, 12 July with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan amid some indication of unease in India-US ties following PM Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Doval and Sullivan reiterated the need to work "collectively" to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

It said the two national security advisors agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are "built on shared values and common strategic and security interests".

"They discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework to be held in July 2024 and later in the year," the MEA said in a statement.

The phone conversation between the NSAs came a day after US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti appeared to be critical of India's ties with Russia.

Garcetti, speaking at an event in Delhi on Thursday, 11 July said India and the US must uphold democratic principles when other countries go against the rules-based order.