NSE CEO sought guidance from 'spiritual force' in running the exchange for 20 years

Chitra Ramakrishna, former CEO and MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) admitted that she sought guidance from a Himalayan yogi for the past 20 years and that as a spiritual force and their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will.



As per a SEBI order, Ramakrishna submitted that for the past 20 years she has sought guidance from the unknown person on many personal and professional matters and therefore, it may suffice to say that she holds the unknown person in very high regard and is influenced significantly by the unknown person.



In this regard, I note that as per email dated September 5, 2015, the unknown person has stated to Ramakrishna that "SOM, If I had the opportunity to be a person on Earth then Kanchan is the perfect fit. Ashirvadhams. SIRONMANI."