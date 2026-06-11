NSUI march to EC HQ intercepted in Delhi; several detained
Student organisation alleges concerns over Election Commission's independence, police cite law and order and unauthorised protest
Several members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday after attempting to march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national capital as part of a protest against the poll body's functioning.
According to the student organisation, hundreds of its members participated in the demonstration, carrying symbolic "kathputli" (puppets) to highlight what it described as concerns over the Election Commission's independence and impartiality.
The protesters marched with banners and placards, raised slogans and demanded greater transparency and accountability from the constitutional body.
NSUI alleged that police intervened and detained several protesters and organisation leaders when the march attempted to proceed towards the ECI office.
A senior Delhi Police official said the demonstrators were detained because the protest was being held at a non-designated location and to ensure maintenance of law and order.
Addressing the gathering, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that recent actions and decisions of the Election Commission had raised questions regarding its independence, transparency and credibility.
Jakhar said constitutional institutions should function free from fear, favour or political influence. He further claimed that certain developments, including the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination, had reinforced perceptions of political pressure on democratic institutions.
The NSUI leader also criticised the detention of protesters, saying peaceful democratic dissent should be permitted in a democratic system.
The student organisation said it would continue raising issues related to the functioning of democratic institutions and the protection of constitutional values.
The Election Commission did not immediately respond to the allegations made by the student body.