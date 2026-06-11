NSUI march to EC HQ intercepted in Delhi; several detained

Several members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday after attempting to march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national capital as part of a protest against the poll body's functioning.

According to the student organisation, hundreds of its members participated in the demonstration, carrying symbolic "kathputli" (puppets) to highlight what it described as concerns over the Election Commission's independence and impartiality.

The protesters marched with banners and placards, raised slogans and demanded greater transparency and accountability from the constitutional body.

NSUI alleged that police intervened and detained several protesters and organisation leaders when the march attempted to proceed towards the ECI office.

A senior Delhi Police official said the demonstrators were detained because the protest was being held at a non-designated location and to ensure maintenance of law and order.