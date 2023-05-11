NSUI stages protest, demands notice to Rahul Gandhi over DU hostel visit be withdrawn

"Moreover, Rahul ji is an alumna of the university and he was called by the students of the hostel. If the university does not take its notice back, we will have to take to the roads as the university does not belong to BJP and its machinery," he said.



The provost had said Gandhi's "unexpected entry" into the premises along with three vehicles violated the prescribed rules of the hostel.



In the notice, the university official had mentioned rule 15.13 of the Handbook of Information and Rules of the Hostel that states: "No resident shall indulge in any activity in the Hostel premises other than academic and residents council activities."