Rahul interacts with students at P G Men's Hostel of Delhi University
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University on Friday.
Dressed in a white T-shirt and trouser and sporting a trimmed beard, Gandhi arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.
Sources said he sought to know about issues faced by the students and their career plans.
Last month, Gandhi had interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in Mukherjee Nagar area here.
In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.
