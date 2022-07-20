NTA fact-finding panel on NEET frisking incident in Kerala to submit report in 4 weeks

A three-member committee set up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to look into the alleged incident of a NEET aspirant in Kerala asked to remove her bra before the exam, will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.

The panel include senior NTA director Sadhna Parashar; principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kerala's Arappura Shylaja OR and Suchitra Shyjinth from Pragati Academy in Kerala.

"The panel will visit the spot and verify the facts of the matter after talking to all people concerned.