NTA justifies re-exam decision, says aimed at correcting errors in students’ interest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has defended its decision to conduct fresh examinations for three UGC-NET subjects after errors in the question papers triggered criticism of its examination and quality-control processes.

The agency announced on Sunday that the English, Commerce and Sociology papers would be conducted again after factual, typographical and translation errors were detected. Several questions had also reportedly been repeated from previous examinations, raising questions about how papers containing such defects were prepared, reviewed and approved.

The English and Commerce retests have been scheduled for 9 September, while the Sociology paper will be held on 10 September.

NTA officials speaking to IANS sought to portray the decision as evidence of accountability, arguing that the NTA’s responsibility extended beyond conducting error-free examinations to acknowledging and correcting problems. However, the need for retests has further inconvenienced candidates, who must bear the consequences of lapses for which they were not responsible.

The NTA reviewed the affected papers and consulted subject experts before concluding that their defects were too extensive to be addressed through the usual challenge process, these officials said. Although candidates will not be charged an additional fee and subject-wise allocations will remain unchanged, the fresh examinations will require them to prepare and appear again.

Defending the agency, NTA officials cited by IANS said the scale of the examinations conducted between June and July. The NTA administered UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR’s AIEEA-PG and AICE-PhD examinations across 184 subjects, involving 24,700 questions.

The figures, however, do little to address concerns over why basic errors escaped multiple stages of paper-setting, moderation, translation and approval.