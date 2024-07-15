Nursing college scam: Congress leaders, NSUI activists injured during protest

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, NSUI leaders and activists were injured when the police used water cannons and tear gas as they marched to the chief minister's residence on Monday, 15 July, to protest against the nursing college scam.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) organised a march to protest the nursing college scam, the NEET paper leak controversy and the Agneepath scheme.

Patwari and many other senior Congress leaders and MLAs took part in the march.

Talking to PTI, MP NSUI president Ashutosh Chouksey said, "I have received stitches on my (right) elbow. I sustained injuries in the lathi charge. I will lodge a police complaint tomorrow."

The NSUI's protest will continue in the interest of students and the public, he said.

The police used water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to prevent protesters from marching to chief minister Mohan Yadav's residence.