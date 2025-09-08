Obituary: Sankarshan Thakur, chronicler of India’s turbulent soul

Sankarshan Thakur, one of India’s most respected political journalists and authors, passed away on Monday, 8 September after a prolonged illness. He was 63.

For decades, Thakur’s writing combined the rigour of reportage with the wisdom of memory, making him an authoritative interpreter of Indian politics, particularly the shifting ground of Bihar and its leaders. His death leaves behind a void in the world of independent journalism where conviction, depth, and empathy often marked his work.

Born in 1962 in Bihar, Thakur grew up in a state that would later become both his canvas and his muse. His mother tongue was Maithili, a language rich in folklore and poetry, which perhaps instilled in him an early appreciation for narrative depth. The son of veteran journalist Janardan Thakur, newsprint and conversations around politics were part of his formative years. While Thakur never flaunted his parentage, he carried forward the legacy of a life tethered to journalism with evident responsibility.

Educated in Patna, and later Delhi, Thakur gravitated naturally toward the field. Close friends remember his early years as those of a quiet observer, often listening more than speaking, soaking in the rhythm of political life in Bihar, from raucous village squares to cloistered corridors of Patna’s power elite.

His fascination with India’s layered democracy was seeded in these years. His subsequent work seemed deeply inspired by M.J. Akbar, under whom Thakur apprenticed as a journalist with Sunday magazine for many years. As a young reporter in 1984, he covered seismic events: the Bhopal gas tragedy, the anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the escalating ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka. His reports were marked by a rare empathy focusing not just on facts but the human cost.

Thakur was the executive editor of Tehelka weekly, which he helped launch in early 2004. In recent years, he returned to The Telegraph, where he had started his journalistic career in 1985, as the newspaper's roving editor. In between, he put in some time as associate editor of the Indian Express.