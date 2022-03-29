Octogenarian spends night in Hyderabad bank due to staff's negligence

V. Krishna Reddy, resident of Jubilee Hills Road Number 67 had gone to the bank for some work around 4.20 p.m. on Saturday and had opened his bank locker. Even as he was busy inside the locker room, the bank staff locked the bank, leaving the octogenarian inside.



When Krishna Reddy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members began looking for him. As he remained untraced, they approached police.



The police checked the CCTV footage of Jubilee Hills checkpost area and traced him to the bank. The elderly man, a diabetic, was found in the locker room. He had to suffer through the night.