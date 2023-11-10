Odd-even scheme works as an effective emergency measure: Delhi govt to SC

The Delhi government has told the Supreme Court that the national capital's odd-even scheme works as an “effective emergency measure” to control air pollution.

It said that the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) conducted a Traffic Impact Assessment of odd-even scheme during November 4 -15, 2019 and found that 30 per cent personal car traffic was reduced on road.

“However, there was an increase of 6.5 per cent in two-wheeler traffic, 19.5 per cent in Taxi, 7.5 per cent in Auto and 4.7 per cent in Buses,” it added.

The national capital’s government told the apex court that due to reduction in traffic, average speed on roads increased between 2 per cent to 15 per cent on various major roads in Delhi.

“36 per cent of people shifted from car to Metro, Bus, two-wheelers, Taxi and Auto modes during odd-even scheme,” it said, placing reliance upon opinion surveys conducted as a part of study.

The overall analysis suggests that nearly half (46 per cent) of the users want the scheme to be implemented permanently followed by 32 per cent people suggesting implantation of the scheme during high pollution days only, it added.