Odisha Anganwadi shut for months amid boycott over Dalit appointment

An Anganwadi centre in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has remained effectively non-operational for close to three months after residents reportedly stopped sending their children following the appointment of a Dalit woman, Sharmistha Sethy, as helper-cum-cook, as per media reports.

The 20-year-old graduate said attendance at the centre in Nuagaon village under the Ghadiamal gram panchayat of Rajnagar block collapsed shortly after she took up the post on 20 November last year. According to her, families also ceased collecting supplementary nutrition distributed through the centre.

“They are also not collecting free food items like sattu (roasted gram flour) and eggs for children. My family is very poor. I got this job after much hardship. I want to become a teacher, but no one listened to my repeated appeals,” she said.

Sethy maintained that the reaction stemmed from entrenched caste attitudes rather than any issue related to the functioning of the facility.

“They are not sending their children because I am a Dalit. Society has advanced in many ways, but if we continue to cling to casteism, we cannot progress,” she said.

An Anganwadi worker posted at the centre supported her account, noting that though 20 children remain officially enrolled, attendance has fallen to zero. “We went door to door, but no one is willing to send their children,” the worker said.