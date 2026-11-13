Odisha approves Rs 625.47 crore river storage projects to boost water security

Odisha has approved five in-stream storage projects worth Rs 625.47 crore across five districts

Nearly 72,000 people in 74 villages are expected to benefit from improved water availability and groundwater recharge

The projects will support domestic needs, irrigation and livestock, with three also expected to create fisheries opportunities

The Odisha government has granted administrative approval to five in-stream storage projects worth Rs 625.47 crore, aiming to retain monsoon water and reduce seasonal shortages in rural communities, officials said on Friday.

The projects cover Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Balangir and Sonepur districts. Nearly 72,000 people across 74 villages are expected to benefit through better access to water, groundwater replenishment and support for farming and other livelihoods, according to an official statement.

Unlike arrangements that allow much of the monsoon flow to pass downstream without being retained locally, the proposed structures will conserve water within river channels for use during drier months.

The approved works include the Dhuanpadar structure on the Vansadhara and the Revatiguda structure on the Nagavali, both in Rayagada district. Ganjam district will receive the Bhimpur structure on the Bahuda.

The government has also cleared the Muralijore project near Nijharidara village in Bhawanipatna block of Kalahandi district. The fifth project, the Kutasingha Barrage across the Ong, a major tributary of the Mahanadi, is expected to serve communities in Balangir and Sonepur districts.