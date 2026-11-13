Odisha approves Rs 625.47 crore river storage projects to boost water security
Five projects across five districts aim to conserve monsoon flows and improve lean-season water availability for nearly 72,000 people
Odisha has approved five in-stream storage projects worth Rs 625.47 crore across five districts
Nearly 72,000 people in 74 villages are expected to benefit from improved water availability and groundwater recharge
The projects will support domestic needs, irrigation and livestock, with three also expected to create fisheries opportunities
The Odisha government has granted administrative approval to five in-stream storage projects worth Rs 625.47 crore, aiming to retain monsoon water and reduce seasonal shortages in rural communities, officials said on Friday.
The projects cover Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Balangir and Sonepur districts. Nearly 72,000 people across 74 villages are expected to benefit through better access to water, groundwater replenishment and support for farming and other livelihoods, according to an official statement.
Unlike arrangements that allow much of the monsoon flow to pass downstream without being retained locally, the proposed structures will conserve water within river channels for use during drier months.
The approved works include the Dhuanpadar structure on the Vansadhara and the Revatiguda structure on the Nagavali, both in Rayagada district. Ganjam district will receive the Bhimpur structure on the Bahuda.
The government has also cleared the Muralijore project near Nijharidara village in Bhawanipatna block of Kalahandi district. The fifth project, the Kutasingha Barrage across the Ong, a major tributary of the Mahanadi, is expected to serve communities in Balangir and Sonepur districts.
A senior water resources department official said retaining monsoon water would improve supplies during the lean season while helping recharge groundwater. This, in turn, is expected to improve the reliability of wells and borewells used by surrounding communities.
Alongside domestic requirements, the stored water will support irrigation, livestock rearing and other activities that depend on dependable local supplies.
Three projects — Dhuanpadar, Muralijore and Revatiguda — are also expected to provide opportunities for fisheries and associated activities, offering an additional source of rural income.
The approvals form part of Odisha’s intensified implementation of its in-stream storage structure programme since 2024. The programme focuses on conserving water, managing resources sustainably and helping communities adapt to climatic pressures.
The government expects the projects to strengthen long-term water security and ecological resilience by improving local water availability and supporting river ecosystems.
With IANS inputs