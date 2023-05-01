Odisha begins OBC survey after Bihar, process to continue till May 27

Odisha on Monday became the second state in the country to launch the OBC survey.

The much-awaited survey will continue till May 27, an official said.

The opposition BJP has criticised the ruling dispensation over the manner in which the exercise is being undertaken, while the ruling BJD said the survey is being held to ensure the socio-economic development of the other backward classes (OBC).

Bihar was the first state to have launched the survey, the first phase of which was launched on January 21 and the second on April 15 this year.

It is being carried out in all 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies of Odisha, the official said.

“The objective of the survey is to get a picture of the present social and educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes in Odisha,” he said.

The social and educational conditions of 208 enlisted OBC communities will be collected during the survey, which will be followed by a special drive to ensure that none was left out across the state, the official said.