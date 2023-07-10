Odisha CM approves rural development policy

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved Odisha Rural-Urban Transition Policy aiming at removing the rural-urban divide by providing essential urban infrastructure, amenities and services to all citizens residing in the fast-growing rural areas adjoining the cities.

This is a first of its kind policy, which intends to introduce a series of progressive and pragmatic measures to address the challenges of unplanned and unregulated urbanisation, an official said on Monday.

Presently, 19 per cent of Odisha’s population resides in urban areas and is expected to reach 21 per cent by 2031. The growth of census towns or peri-urban areas account for nearly 40 percent of the urbanisation in the state.

However, these peri-urban and urban areas have been grappling with the challenge of inadequate access to social infrastructure and civic amenities and services even after declaring such areas as urban areas, the official said.