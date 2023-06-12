Hardest-working state assemblies in last 5 years: Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka

A report released by PRS Legislative, an independent research organisation, stated that Karnataka (45), West Bengal (42), and Kerala (41) met for the highest number of days in 2022. On average, 28 state assemblies met for 21 days.

Between 2016 and 2022, 24 state assemblies met for an average of 25 days. Kerala had the highest number of average sitting days at 48 days a year, followed by Odisha (41), and Karnataka (35).

Average sitting days have declined steadily from 2016 to 2022, with a dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sitting days reduced the most in Telangana Rashtra Samithi-ruled Telangana, and BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Three states, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura, have not met for more than 20 days in any year since 2016.