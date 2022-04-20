Odisha government asks collectors to keep contingency action plan ready to deal with possible Covid surge

The Odisha government has directed all district collectors to keep the contingency action plan ready to deal with any upsurge in the Covid cases.



"The Covid-19 situation in Odisha is not in a worrying stage. However, we all knew that the virus has the tendency of rapid infection. So, we have asked the district officials to maintain surveillance activities to know whether there is any outbreak in any cluster or not," said Niranjan Mishra, director, public health here on Wednesday.



Now, Omicron BA.2 is the predominant strain and it has a higher transmissibility rate. So, we need to remain cautious, he said.