Odisha govt bans ganja at Shiva shrines

"As per my perception, the use of any kind of psychotropic substances should be banned in all places of worship. So, my department has issued the instructions to the collectors and SPs," said State Excise and Culture Minister Aswini Patra.



If anyone is found violating the rule, legal action will be taken against him/her, Patra warned.



Welcoming the move, Padma Shri Baba Balia said, "We have written a letter to the Centre and Odisha government requesting a ban on ganja at Shiva shrines as consuming ganja is injurious to health. Thanks to the Odisha government for the move."



However, he said, there is a tradition to offer ganja or bhang to Lord Shiva in many shrines. So, bhang can be offered to Lord Shiva at the shrine, but should not be distributed among devotees for consumption, Baba Balia suggested.