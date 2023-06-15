Odisha HC stays private firm's tax demand

The Odisha High Court put a stay on the tax demand of a private firm due to the non-formation of a GST Appellate Tribunal in the state. The HC issued the order while hearing the case of Nilamadhaba Enterprises vs CT (commercial tax) & GST Officer, Cuttack.

The private firm had moved the court challenging an appellate order issued by the Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Jajpur Range, Jajpur district.

The petitioner appealed to the court that he is not liable to pay the tax and penalty and, as such, against the order passed by the first appellate authority. The 2nd appellate tribunal has not yet been constituted.