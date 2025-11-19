Odisha: Police raids across five districts amid crackdown on suspected infiltrators

Odisha Police carried out coordinated raids across five districts on Tuesday as part of an intensified operation targeting suspected infiltrators, officials said. The crackdown followed the demolition of a house in Jagatsinghpur district that was alleged to have sheltered suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

The action coincided with a 12-hour bandh called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Keonjhar, which disrupted normal life and demanded the immediate eviction of individuals suspected of residing in the state illegally. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the Odisha government, in line with directives from the Union government, has begun identifying illegal residents from Bangladesh. “We will take legal action and evict all those found staying illegally,” he asserted.

Raids were conducted in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Puri districts throughout the day. In Bhadrak, 17 people were detained, while Jagatsinghpur police arrested four individuals and questioned several others after recovering weapons, including a pistol, from the demolished property. In Jagatsinghpur’s Tirtol police station area, around 20 residents of rented accommodations in Rahama were interrogated regarding their identities, occupations and length of stay in Odisha.

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said all police stations had been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance, following reports that some suspects may have fled during the Jagatsinghpur raid.