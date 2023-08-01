Odisha train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified

Two months have passed since the tragic triple train accident at Odisha’s Balasore district. However, 29 dead bodies recovered from the accident site are yet to be identified.

"All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar had received a total of 162 dead bodies in two phases, of which 133 bodies have been handed over to their relatives and family members," said Dillip Kumar Parida, superintendent, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Out of the total 81 unidentified bodies received by the national institute, 52 bodies have been dispatched to their families, he said.