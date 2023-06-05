Odisha Train Tragedy: AP disaster department receives two distress calls, one person traced

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) received two distress calls thus far pertaining to the Odisha train crash, out of which the whereabouts of one person were traced while police are on the lookout for another, said Managing Director B R Ambedkar on Monday.

There were two calls in search of a person from Kadapa and the other one from Khammam, he said.

"The person (Syed Abdul Bhasa) from Kadapa is safe and we have already informed their family members. He is already in Hyderabad in his own house," Ambedkar told PTI on Monday.

The second call from Khammam in neighbouring Telangana state enquired about Ambati Ramulu (55), who used to work as a watchman at Chaitanya apartments in Vijayawada.