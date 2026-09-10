Odisha zoo postpones DNA sampling of rescued baby orangutans by 10 days

The proposed DNA sampling of five baby orangutans rescued from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district has been postponed by at least 10 days as the animals are yet to fully stabilise emotionally in their new surroundings, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken by authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park following a recommendation from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) Committee, comprising veterinary experts from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

State Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said DNA testing was essential to determine the animals' origin.

“Conducting DNA tests is part of the process to ascertain the origin of the orangutan genetics, species classification and their parents. It will also help the investigation into how the animals came to Odisha. They are not native to India,” the minister said.

The CWH Committee, which examined the orangutans' condition on Wednesday, advised against collecting samples immediately.

“According to CWH advice, the animals need to be stabilised in the new environment and get accustomed to their caretakers and feed for 10 days. After that, bio-samples, including blood and oral swabs, will be collected for screening,” Nandankanan Zoological Park Director Sanath Kumar N said.

All five orangutans are currently in good health, eating properly and remaining active, officials said.