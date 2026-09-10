Relaxed to anxious to playful: Rescued baby orangutans show range of emotions at Odisha zoo

Five baby orangutans rescued from Odisha’s Balasore district are settling into quarantine at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, displaying a range of emotions from relaxed and playful behaviour to anxiety as they adjust to being separated from their mothers.

The orangutans were rescued by forest department personnel on Tuesday and brought to the zoo that night. On Thursday, they were taken out of their quarantine enclosure for a morning sunbath to help keep them “stress free”, a senior zoo official said.

The animals, aged between six months and one year, have been observed behaving much like human children, the official said.

“Sometimes they appear to be relaxed, and in the next moment, they cling to each other, likely due to feelings of anxiety for being separated from their mothers,” he said.

The five have also been playing with teddy bear soft toys kept inside their quarantine unit.

Nandankanan Zoological Park Director Sanath Kumar N said the zoo was providing veterinary treatment while closely monitoring the animals’ mental condition. He said the babies had appeared scared when they were rescued and were being treated on the advice of the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH).

Despite having adequate space in the quarantine room, the orangutans have been seen sitting and sleeping very close to one another.

Three animal keepers have been assigned to care for them, while a veterinary doctor is monitoring their health round the clock.

The animals are being fed infant milk formula, boiled and mashed apple, banana and oral rehydration fluids.

Health condition stable

The five orangutans comprise three males and two females. They are roughly one to one-and-a-half feet tall.

After their arrival at the zoo, one was found to have a fever, two showed symptoms of the common cold and another was found to have worms.