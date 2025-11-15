Of land, land scams and laws of the land

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, wants people to stop asking questions and wait for the inquiry committee to submit its report ‘within eight days’. But given the tendency of such committees to extend deadlines without delivering transparent, conclusive reports, critics are sceptical. Significantly, a joint sub-registrar implicated in the deal has been suspended, but his testimony or perspective has yet to surface. Was his role coerced, or was he a paid facilitator in this land transfer?

How credible is the narrative that the sellers did not know who they were selling to and apparently received no money even six months after the land was registered? And the buyer was not aware who was selling the land?

In revenue records, ‘Bombay Government’ is clearly shown as the owner with an existing lease to BSI. The collusion and criminal complicity is, therefore, proven but it remains to be seen if the law is interpreted and facts presented to give culprits the benefit of the doubt.

However, Parth Pawar—a prominent stakeholder—has not even been named as an accused in any of the FIRs related to the case. Public records will surely reveal details of the Rs 300 crore payment and signatures from the 272 ‘owners’, yet such transparency remains elusive.

There are doubts whether an inquiry by a committee of bureaucrats will get to the bottom of the deal and reveal all the sordid details.

Parth Pawar’s company, Amedia Enterprises LLP, lists Digvijay Amarsingh Patil as a partner. In the FIRs filed at two different police stations in Pune, Parth’s name is missing. The FIR filed at Bavdhan police station identifies individuals—Patil (who is also Parth Pawar’s cousin), Sheetal Tejwani (who allegedly had power of attorney from the majority owners), and the suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru—as accused. The land, reserved as Mahar Vatan for the Dalit Mahar community and leased to BSI, was illicitly registered as private property.

A separate FIR at Khadak police station concerns a different 13-acre government plot in Bopodi, Pune, originally allocated to the agriculture department. This case names nine accused, including tehsildar Suryakant Yewale (also suspended), Patil, Tejwani and others, for falsifying records and illegally selling government land. Tejwani’s past adds further intrigue. In 2018, she was implicated in a loan fraud involving Seva Vikas Sahakari Bank; the bank had seized her property in 2020. She was director of the now defunct Paramount Dreambuild Private Limited.