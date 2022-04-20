Offline classes to continue in Delhi schools, new SOPs to be developed in consultation with experts

Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid shutdown of the campus.



The Haryana education department has directed schools in the state not to make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.



The Delhi government had last week issued guidelines for schools asking them to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.



Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.



No death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus in this time period, it said.