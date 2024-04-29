Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi resigns, firm plans to cut 10 per cent jobs

Ride-hailing platform Ola Cabs CEO, Hemant Bakshi, has resigned from his position just four months after taking the job, according to sources.

The company is also expected to undergo a restructuring process that will impact at least 10 per cent of its workforce.

In January, the parent company of Ola, ANI Technologies appointed Bakshi, a former executive at Unilever, as the new CEO to take care of the day-to-day operations of the company.