Olympiad medal winning women chess players to compete in the Tata Steel Chess in 2022

In the last edition a couple of Indian women chess players participated in the Open event.

Asked as to the option of expanding the tournament having more women players and with category prizes, Anand said such a move would alter the tournament schedules.



He said that the rating difference between the men and women players is huge and pairing will be skewed against the women players.



"First the upcoming Indian women players should be given the opportunity to play against world's top women players. Once their rating goes up, they can compete in the Open category," another official, not wanting to be named, told IANS.



Further many female players like to play in the women's category than in the Open as the chances of winning the prize money are higher in the former, the official added.



Queried when there will be an Indian 'Judith Polgar', Anand said it is a work in progress and will happen.