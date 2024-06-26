Om Birla elected Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

The Lower House of Parliament re-elected Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker by voice vote on Wednesday, 26 June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Birla, expressing confidence that he will guide parliamentarians and play a big role in fulfilling people's expectations.

Modi as well as minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju were joined by the Rahul Gandhi, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition, in escorting Birla, the BJP MP from Kota, to the Speaker's chair, in a rare moment of bi-partisan grace and dignity, after a day of rancour between the ruling alliance and the opposition parties over the poll.

Modi said Birla had presided over a golden era of the Lok Sabha, as a number of "historic decisions" were taken during its previous term.