INDIA block fields K Suresh against NDA’s Om Birla for historic Lok Sabha Speaker election

Following the Modi government's failure to achieve consensus over the Speaker, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has nominated Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh for the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker's post. This marks the first instance in India’s parliamentary history where an election will be held for the Speaker's position.

Traditionally, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has been elected unanimously through convention.

On Tuesday, 25 June, BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla, filed his nomination as the ruling NDA candidate. Birla previously served as the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha starting from 19 June 2019.

Reacting to these developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi for disregarding established conventions, stating that Modi’s words lack substance.

"Modi ji's words have no meaning, because his intentions are not clear. By talking about constructive co-operation, they ignore Parliamentary conventions. Now this formula will not work, they will have to change this attitude - we will change it," Gandhi remarked.

"While the Opposition has expressed readiness to support the Speaker, it is customary for the Deputy Speaker position to be held by the Opposition. Despite Rajnath Singh's outreach to Mallikarjun Kharge seeking support for the Speaker, there has been no response," Rahul Gandhi added.