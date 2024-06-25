INDIA block fields K Suresh against NDA’s Om Birla for historic Lok Sabha Speaker election
Following the Modi government's failure to achieve consensus over the Speaker, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has nominated Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh for the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker's post. This marks the first instance in India’s parliamentary history where an election will be held for the Speaker's position.
Traditionally, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has been elected unanimously through convention.
On Tuesday, 25 June, BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla, filed his nomination as the ruling NDA candidate. Birla previously served as the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha starting from 19 June 2019.
Reacting to these developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi for disregarding established conventions, stating that Modi’s words lack substance.
"Modi ji's words have no meaning, because his intentions are not clear. By talking about constructive co-operation, they ignore Parliamentary conventions. Now this formula will not work, they will have to change this attitude - we will change it," Gandhi remarked.
"While the Opposition has expressed readiness to support the Speaker, it is customary for the Deputy Speaker position to be held by the Opposition. Despite Rajnath Singh's outreach to Mallikarjun Kharge seeking support for the Speaker, there has been no response," Rahul Gandhi added.
Kodikunnil Suresh considered the senior-most member of parliament within the INDIA bloc, has won the Lok Sabha elections for the eighth time in 2024. He currently represents the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Additionally, he serves as the working president of Congress's Kerala unit and holds the position of chief whip of the Congress parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.
"I don't know whether we will win or lose but we will fight. The opposition had the right to get the Deputy Speaker post but they did not give it," K Suresh said after filing his nomination.
Om Birla - the BJP MP from Kota on the other hand - has served as the speaker in the last Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh had reached out to the Opposition. However, just minutes before the nomination deadline, Congress' KC Venugopal and DMK's TR Baalu walked out of Rajnath Singh's office, refusing to endorse the NDA's nominee.
Venugopal later expressed disappointment over the government's reluctance to offer the Deputy Speaker's position to the Opposition.
