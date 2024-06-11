18th Lok Sabha ministers: 11 are 12th pass, 57 graduate or above, says ADR
Per the Association of Democratic Reforms, of the 71 cabinet ministers, 7 also hold a doctorate. Can we expect informed decision making, then?
In the new council of ministers of 71 ministers, 11 have declared their highest educational qualification to be 12th standard, while 57 ministers have declared an educational qualification of graduate or above, according to a new report by advocacy and rights body ADR.
A recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) provides a comprehensive analysis of the educational qualifications of the Indian ministers, revealing a diverse range of academic backgrounds among the country's political leadership.
The report, which scrutinised all 71 ministers, highlights significant trends in educational attainment.
The analysis shows that 15 per cent of the ministers (11 out of the 71) have declared their highest educational qualification as 12th standard. In contrast, a substantial majority of the ministers have attained higher education.
The report revealed that 80 per cent of the ministers, totalling 57, have qualifications of graduate level or above. This group is further broken down into several categories, reflecting various levels of advanced education.
Specifically, 14 ministers have declared they are graduates, holding a basic university degree.
An additional 10 ministers have professional graduate degrees, indicating specialised education in fields such as law, engineering or medicine.
The largest subgroup among the more educated ministers consists of those with postgraduate degrees, numbering 26.
Furthermore, seven ministers have achieved the highest level of academic attainment by earning doctorate degrees.
Apart from these, there are three ministers who are diploma holders. These ministers have completed specialised programmes that provide vocational or technical training.
