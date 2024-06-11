28 ministers in new Modi cabinet have declared criminal cases: ADR

Twenty-eight ministers in the new NDA 2.0 government, led by the BJP's Narendra Modi, have criminal cases against them.

Of these, 19 are facing serious charges such as attempted murder, crimes against women and hate speech, noted independent rights watchdog and activist body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Among the ministers facing the most severe allegations, two have declared there are 'attempt to murder' cases against them under the Indian Penal Code, section 307.

They are Shantanu Thakur, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, and Sukanta Majumdar, minister of state for education and the development of the North-East, the ADR reports. Both belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).