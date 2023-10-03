107 MPs and MLAs have hate speech cases against them: ADR

A total of 107 MPs and MLAs have hate speech cases against them and 480 candidates with such cases have contested elections in the last five years, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the incumbent MPs and MLAs, besides the unsuccessful candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in the country in the said period.

The analysis reveals that many of the MPs and MLAs, who are designated lawmakers, have actually declared cases related to "hate speech" against themselves. The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the MPs and MLAs prior to the last election they contested.

According to the analysis, 33 MPs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves -- seven from Uttar Pradesh, four from Tamil Nadu, three each from Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal and one each from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Punjab.