Pune Police book controversial guru Kalicharan Maharaj for hate speech

Pune Police have booked Hindutva religious guru Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag alias Kalicharan Maharaj for delivering an inflammatory speech on 11 March, in which he allegedly "stoked enmity" between two groups.

The FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj was registered in Sinhagad police station on this week, where the controversial guru is accused of having issued objectionable statements during a public function held on Sun City Road on 11 March.

The city police had conducted a detailed probe and analysis of his video speech and post-verification of the speech content, and considering the legal ramifications, lodged the case under sections 188, 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred) under the Indian Penal Code.