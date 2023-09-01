Pune Police book controversial guru Kalicharan Maharaj for hate speech
Kalicharan Maharaj hails from Akola district, and was earlier arrested by Chattisgarh Police for making derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi
Pune Police have booked Hindutva religious guru Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag alias Kalicharan Maharaj for delivering an inflammatory speech on 11 March, in which he allegedly "stoked enmity" between two groups.
The FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj was registered in Sinhagad police station on this week, where the controversial guru is accused of having issued objectionable statements during a public function held on Sun City Road on 11 March.
The city police had conducted a detailed probe and analysis of his video speech and post-verification of the speech content, and considering the legal ramifications, lodged the case under sections 188, 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred) under the Indian Penal Code.
Kalicharan Maharaj hails from Akola district, and was earlier arrested by Chattisgarh Police for making derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi at a right-wing gathering in the state’s capital Raipur. A number of FIRs have been lodged against him in different police stations for his controversial and divisive speeches.
On 25 April, the Baramati police booked him for delivering a hate speech against Muslims during a Hindu Jagran Morcha gathering on 9 February. He was also arrested for giving a hate speech in January 2022 by Khadak police, but later granted bail.
