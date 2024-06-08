How easy will it be for Modi to win vote of confidence in Lok Sabha?

How auspicious will be the dahi-cheeni (curd and sugar) fed by President Droupadi Murmu with her own hands to Narendra Modi, elected leader of the NDA parliamentary party in Delhi on Friday?

Traditionally offered to children before exams to wish them well, will the symbolic ‘omen’ help Modi win the vote of confidence in the Lok Sabha? Nobody quite knows at this point, however, when Parliament is being convened and how much time has been given to the PM-appointee to prove his majority in the House. Several political analysts continue to insist that ‘picture abhi baaki hai’, that the newly elected leader will have a tough time winning the confidence vote.

The official handle of the Rashtrapati was unambiguous. She had exercised her powers under the Constitution to appoint Narendra Modi the prime minister, it stated. However, Modi claimed he had been appointed ‘prime minister-designate’. Addressing the media outside Rashtrapati Bhavan, he struggled to pronounce the word ‘designate’, triggering a host of memes on social media.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, however, posted the following: “The President requested Shri Narendra Modi to: i) advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and ii) indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan”, it stated. On Saturday, Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that the oath of office and secrecy would be administered at 7.15 pm on Sunday, 9 June.