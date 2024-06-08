Spot the knives, if you can

For someone who mocked and disparaged coalitions as an indulgence of the ‘weak’, Narendra Modi finds himself at the receiving end of his own barb. Large sections of the electorate have unambiguously declared that they have no faith in Prime Minister Modi. Deserted by both Lord Ram and Ganga maiyya, he must rely on the two ‘unnatural’ allies who have bitterly criticised him in the past.

Modi himself never made any secret of his contempt for Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, who he was forced to embrace in January this year. How long their uneasy marriage of convenience will last is anybody’s guess.

As prime minister for the third time, he will have to deal with the demands of his coalition partners, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other smaller NDA partners. A section of BJP MPs may also find their voices and start questioning him and Amit Shah.

Some observers believe that Modi can be flexible when the situation demands it. For instance, when he tendered an apology on live TV and withdrew the farm bills or when he gave up trying to replace the Land Acquisition Act, opting for diluting and defying the provisions instead. However, most observers think he is too inflexible and full of himself to be able to follow the ‘coalition dharma’.

His relationship with both Naidu and Kumar has been fractious. In 2018, Naidu severed ties with Modi over his government’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Modi, who is known to call all and sundry ‘urban Naxalites’ and other pejoratives, was taken aback when Naidu called him a ‘hardcore terrorist’ in return.