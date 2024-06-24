Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha
On Wednesday, 26 June Mahtab will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, 24 June administered oath to BJP member B Mahtab as speaker pro-tem of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.
A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, 26 June he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected.
Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the president on 20 June.
"Had the privilege of meeting Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ji before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha..." Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.
"His wisdom & experience are invaluable as he embarks on this journey. Looking forward to working together. Best wishes to him," he said.
