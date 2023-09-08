Omar Abdullah accuses Ladakh administration of ‘biased agenda’

Reacting to the allotment of the 'plough' symbol to the National Conference (NC) by Ladakh administration after the Supreme Court's intervention, NC vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Ladakh administration of being biased.

Omar was speaking to the media on Friday after the Ladakh administration issued a fresh notification for the Ladakh autonomous hill development council ( LAHDC) election allotting plough symbol to the NC.

The fresh notification was issued after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier LAHDC election notification which had denied NC its traditional plough symbol for these elections.