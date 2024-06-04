Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti concede defeat in LS polls

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat on Tuesday, 4 June, from their respective Lok Sabha seats even as counting of votes was still underway.

According to the EC data for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, jailed former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was leading against former chief minister Abdullah by a margin of more than 1.25 lakh votes.

"I think it's time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir," Abdullah said in a post on X at 1.37 pm.

He said the voters have spoken and in a democracy that is all that matters.

"I don't believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that's all that matters," Abdullah said.