Omar Abdullah unable to prove wife treated him with cruelty, denied divorce by Delhi HC

The high court said it has examined the evidence led by the parties and it was of the view that the family court rightly concluded that Abdullah "has not been able to prove that respondent has treated the appellant with cruelty so as to constitute a ground for divorce under the Special Marriage Act".

"In view of the above, we find no infirmity in the view taken by the family court that the allegations of cruelty were vague and unacceptable and that the appellant failed to prove any act which could be termed as an act of cruelty, whether physical or mental, towards him. Consequently, we find no merit in the appeal. The appeal is accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

One of the grounds raised by Abdullah in the divorce petition was that his spouse refused to shift to Kashmir in 2002, when he moved there to prepare himself for the ensuing elections, owing to which he had to fly to Delhi on weekends to meet his children.

In response to the allegation, Payal had deposed that it was the decision of her husband and not hers owing to security reasons and, more importantly, because the Jammu and Kashmir government operated from Srinagar and Jammu for six months alternately, which would repeatedly displace the children.

The high court said the family court has rightly held that the estranged couple was in Delhi until 2002 on account of the exigencies of Abdullah's own work and not on the insistence or preference of his wife.

"Further, that it was natural for the children to have been admitted in a school in Delhi, as the appellant and the respondent were residing in Delhi. The claim of the appellant that it was respondent's adamancy in getting children admitted in Delhi school was thus held to be not tenable.

"The respondent in her testimony had deposed that appellant had been attacked twice while he was in Jammu and Kashmir along with the respondent and the children," it noted.