OMCs might require to further raise fuel prices: Fitch Ratings

"India has traditionally used its control of the OMCs to carry out its socio-political agenda, affecting the competitiveness of private fuel retailers, which at a 10 per cent market share have limited pricing power and align their retail prices with the OMCs."



"We expect private fuel retailers to increase exports at better margins during times when domestic margins are under pressure. India's export of high-speed diesel rose by 12 per cent YoY over January-February 2022."



As per the rating agency, gasoline and gasoil retail prices in India, and consequently the marketing margins of the OMCs should remain aligned with the movement in crude oil prices over the long term, notwithstanding sporadic periods of constant retail prices amidst heightened volatility in oil prices.



"The correlation of retail fuel prices with the 15-day rolling average of crude oil prices (reference prices) has remained high at 93 per cent since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2020."



The correlation excludes the impact on retail prices from changes in excise duties, and includes periods when the Indian OMCs did not pass through the movement in oil prices immediately to consumers.