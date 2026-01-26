Maharashtra minister ignores Ambedkar in R-Day speech, govt officers seek apology
There has been no official response from minister Girish Mahajan so far to the allegations
A section of government officers, including personnel from the police force, has expressed strong displeasure after Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan allegedly omitted the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar during his address at a Republic Day parade, while referring to other national leaders.
The omission has sparked resentment within the services, particularly among officers who see the incident as an insult to the architect of the Constitution on a day marking its adoption.
The issue gained traction after a police personnel was documented while expressing her displeasure in a social media post in Marathi, criticising the omission and linking it to constitutional values and democratic responsibility. She demanded that the minister should apologise for his conduct.
“We have taken an oath to uphold Babasaheb’s Constitution. We will stand by that oath till our last breath,” a police official was seen speaking in Marathi, adding that while disciplinary action for speaking to the media could be accepted, penalising someone for invoking Ambedkar’s name could not.
“But suspending me for raising Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name — that I cannot accept. I cannot work in a system where taking Babasaheb’s name is treated as a crime,” she added.
The officer further stressed that democracy, constitutional rights and even the authority of those in public office flow from Ambedkar’s work.
“You too hold office because of the Constitution. Even a child today knows what constitutional rights are,” the woman in uniform said.
The sentiment expressed in the post reflects wider unease within the services, especially among those who believe that Ambedkar’s contribution must be explicitly acknowledged on Republic Day.
There has been no official response from minister Girish Mahajan so far to the allegations or the demand for an apology.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines