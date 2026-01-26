Maharashtra minister ignores Ambedkar in R-Day speech, govt officers seek apology

A section of government officers, including personnel from the police force, has expressed strong displeasure after Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan allegedly omitted the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar during his address at a Republic Day parade, while referring to other national leaders.

The omission has sparked resentment within the services, particularly among officers who see the incident as an insult to the architect of the Constitution on a day marking its adoption.

The issue gained traction after a police personnel was documented while expressing her displeasure in a social media post in Marathi, criticising the omission and linking it to constitutional values and democratic responsibility. She demanded that the minister should apologise for his conduct.

“We have taken an oath to uphold Babasaheb’s Constitution. We will stand by that oath till our last breath,” a police official was seen speaking in Marathi, adding that while disciplinary action for speaking to the media could be accepted, penalising someone for invoking Ambedkar’s name could not.