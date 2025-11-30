DOMA members take ‘save the Constitution’ pledge wearing Ambedkar masks at Delhi event
Rally shifted from Ramlila Maidan after NOC denial; Udit Raj says only a mass movement can safeguard democracy
Thousands of members of the DOMA Parisangh (Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Aadivasi Organisations) gathered at Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday to take a collective pledge to “save the Constitution,” wearing masks of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a symbolic protest.
Originally planned at Ramlila Maidan, the rally was denied permission after a complaint by a BJP leader, DOMA said.
Organisers shifted the programme to Ambedkar Bhawan “being discipline and law abiding citizens,” but alleged that attendees who still reached Ramlila Maidan were “mistreated by the police”. Heavy police deployment also restricted movement around Ambedkar Bhawan.
“Has democracy ended?” DOMA said in its note, accusing authorities of imposing unnecessary curbs despite the peaceful nature of the gathering.
Addressing the crowd, DOMA national chairperson Udit Raj said political parties alone could no longer safeguard democratic institutions. “Saving the Constitution and democracy is no longer within the power of political parties alone. All constitutional institutions have become weak, and a few individuals cannot protect them through struggle. A mass movement is the only option to save the Constitution,” he said.
He alleged rising discrimination against minorities.
“The religious freedom of minorities has been virtually taken away. The Muslim community faces discrimination at every step. When Christians pray, they are harassed by accusing them of conversion,” he said, urging solidarity among marginalised communities, including Dalits, backward classes and tribal groups.
Questioning the government’s response to the event, DOMA said the ruling party appeared “scared and intimidated” despite DOMA being a social and cultural organisation. It criticised what it described as “hypocrisy and fanaticism” promoted by those in power. “The hypocrisy and fanaticism being promoted by the ruling party is eroding the importance of science and technology, and the country will become a slave again,” the statement said.
Participants wearing Ambedkar masks pledged to take DOMA’s demands to the grassroots.
“Our main demands include saving the Constitution, increasing the reservation limit from 50%, preventing vote theft and conducting elections through ballot papers, caste census, stopping interference in the Waqf Board, stopping privatization and providing reservations therein, reservations in the higher judiciary, filling up of vacant posts, allotment of land, equal education, ending the contract system, religious freedom, reservation in government-funded projects, guaranteed minimum wages for farmers, preventing tribals from being deprived of water, forests, and land, and restoring the old pension scheme,” the statement said.
The organisation accused the Modi government of opposing these demands. “The Modi government hates these demands, and a nationwide campaign and struggle will continue on these issues,” DOMA stated.