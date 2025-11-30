DOMA members take ‘save the Constitution’ pledge wearing Ambedkar masks at Delhi event

Thousands of members of the DOMA Parisangh (Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Aadivasi Organisations) gathered at Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday to take a collective pledge to “save the Constitution,” wearing masks of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a symbolic protest.

Originally planned at Ramlila Maidan, the rally was denied permission after a complaint by a BJP leader, DOMA said.

Organisers shifted the programme to Ambedkar Bhawan “being discipline and law abiding citizens,” but alleged that attendees who still reached Ramlila Maidan were “mistreated by the police”. Heavy police deployment also restricted movement around Ambedkar Bhawan.

“Has democracy ended?” DOMA said in its note, accusing authorities of imposing unnecessary curbs despite the peaceful nature of the gathering.

Addressing the crowd, DOMA national chairperson Udit Raj said political parties alone could no longer safeguard democratic institutions. “Saving the Constitution and democracy is no longer within the power of political parties alone. All constitutional institutions have become weak, and a few individuals cannot protect them through struggle. A mass movement is the only option to save the Constitution,” he said.

He alleged rising discrimination against minorities.

“The religious freedom of minorities has been virtually taken away. The Muslim community faces discrimination at every step. When Christians pray, they are harassed by accusing them of conversion,” he said, urging solidarity among marginalised communities, including Dalits, backward classes and tribal groups.