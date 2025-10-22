Accused arrested after elderly Dalit forced to lick 'urine' in Lucknow; UP govt orders probe

A couple of days after 60-year-old Dalit man Rampal Rawat was allegedly forced to lick his urine in Lucknow, the accused Swami Kant has been arrested today, 22 October.

The incident reportedly occurred on 20 October when Rawat, who suffers from breathing difficulties, accidentally urinated while coughing near the temple premises. Following this, Swami Kant, also known as Pammu, accused him of urinating deliberately and allegedly humiliated him with casteist slurs and forced him to lick the ground.

The police have arrested the accused and booked him under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police sources noted that the victim claims he was made to lick the ground, while the accused insists he was only asked to touch it, and said the matter is under investigation.

The alleged atrocity was perpetrated near Sheetla Temple in the Purani Bazaar area of Lucknow, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate a probe and vow stringent measures against the perpetrators.

Reacting to the incident, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak stated, "The government is sensitive to such incidents and stands firmly with Dalits, the poor, and the deprived. Whoever is found guilty will face strict action. A detailed investigation is being conducted."